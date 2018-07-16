Weather Won’t Stop St. Ann’s Novena

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- The Solemn Novena to St. Ann begins Tuesday in Scranton.

With strong storms and rain in the forecast, organizers say they'll be watching the radar closely and have gotten used to dealing with extreme heat or rain.

"We won't postpone because we have the benefit of the basilica indoors, so if we can't have it outdoors, we always have it indoors. St. Ann's Novena always goes on. It continues on through the 10 days," said Brian Hallock, Novena coordinator.

Thousands of Catholics from all over come to St. Ann's Basilica in west Scranton to pray to the grandmother of Jesus.

This is the 94th year of the novena. It ends with the feast day of St. Ann on July 26.