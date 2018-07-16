× Coroner Called to ATV Crash in Wayne County

CANAAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police and the coroner in Wayne county coroner are working to identify the man killed in an early morning ATV crash.

It happened around 7:50 a.m. on Monday on Savage Road in Canaan Township near Waymart.

The ATV apparently ran off the road and slammed into a tree. The victim was found dead at the scene hours later. He was not wearing a helmet.

Police think the victim in that Wayne County ATV crash could be from New Jersey.