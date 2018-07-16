Cash 5 Lottery Winner Sold in Columbia County
BENTON, Pa. — Someone hit the jackpot with a Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold in Columbia County.
A jackpot-winning Cash 5 ticket for the Saturday, July 14, drawing matched all five balls drawn — 14, 29, 30, 31, 43 — to win $500,000.
The winning ticket was sold at the Uni-Mart on Main Street in Benton. The store gets a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
41.195084 -76.383553