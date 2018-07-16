× Cash 5 Lottery Winner Sold in Columbia County

BENTON, Pa. — Someone hit the jackpot with a Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold in Columbia County.

A jackpot-winning Cash 5 ticket for the Saturday, July 14, drawing matched all five balls drawn — 14, 29, 30, 31, 43 — to win $500,000.

Back-to-back Cash 5 jackpots were won over the weekend in Columbia and Lancaster counties! Congrats to the winners! https://t.co/z66bKDU2KG pic.twitter.com/jC747hgSDo — Pennsylvania Lottery (@PALottery) July 16, 2018

The winning ticket was sold at the Uni-Mart on Main Street in Benton. The store gets a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Watch live drawings from the Pennsylvania Lottery every day on WNEP-TV.