Former Church Turned Art Studio Burns in Tamaqua

TAMAQUA, Pa. A former church in Tamaqua burned late Saturday night.

Crews were called to the former First Presbyterian Church on West Broad Street around 11:30 p.m.

Tamaqua firefighters called in help from other departments in Schuylkill and Carbon counties.

The old church is now an art studio and apartment. Roberto Figueroa, a friend of the owner and former employee, said the artist is out of the country.

"He's a hell of a guy like I said, good guy. He'll give you the shirt off his back. He helped a lot of people in this neighborhood. A lot of people around here know him," said Figueroa.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.