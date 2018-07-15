Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POCONO TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A flowboarding competition at Camelbeach on Sunday brought out people looking to represent Team USA.

Flowboarding is similar to surfing, but it's done on artificial waves at a water park.

Competitors looking to head to the World Flowboarding Championships in Florida were judged on criteria including difficulty and variety of maneuvers as well as speed and overall style.

"It's great. It's really nice to bring this here and kind of expose the sport a little bit and try to get more people involved. When I first started, I actually got into it by watching my first competition. That's what got me to be really interested in it," said Hasin Paputchi of Hamilton Township.

People of all ages took part in the flowboarding event.