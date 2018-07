Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SLOCUM TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Thousands came out this weekend to raise money for a group of volunteers who put their lives on the line protecting them.

The Slocum Township Volunteer Fire and Ambulance Company's annual bazaar was held in Luzerne County near Wapwallopen this weekend.

People enjoyed some good food and good tunes while taking a ride on a pony or playing some games.

This weekend's event is the biggest fundraiser for the station.