SHAMOKIN, Pa. -- A man was pinned under a payloader Friday night in Northumberland County.

According to published reports, the 10-ton machine tipped while the 60-year-old man was riding it.

It happened just after 7 p.m. along Dewart Street in Shamokin.

The man was pinned for about a half hour.

The Daily Item reports officials at the scene say the man was conscious and alert after he was freed.