Family Celebrates as Beautiful Baby Girl Wins Trip to Fiji on Live with Kelly and Ryan

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, Pa — A beautiful baby girl from Pittston Township won her family a trip to Fiji.

Ophelia Mecadon came in first place in the “Oh Baby” contest on “Live with Kelly and Ryan.”

Her family watched the announcement on TV at her dad’s work.

“The whole roof of my practice just blew right off. It was incredible when we finally heard it,” Ophelia’s dad Francis Mecadon said.

“I honestly didn’t even hear her name. I just saw O and we all lost it,” Ophelia’s mom Simone Mecadon said.

Simone entered Ophelia into the photo competition in May.

She said she never thought they’d make it this far but people in our area rallied around Ophelia’s big blue eyes.

“It’s phenomenal to think this little baby from Northeastern Pennsylvania won this national contest against thousands, I don’t know how many babies were entered, but it was phenomenal,” Francis said.

For the last month, people have been voting online for who they think should win the contest.

The Mecadon family said at first, they had their reservations about entering Ophelia, but decided that they can make this a positive.

“We talked about it and we don’t see anything wrong with it. We’re sharing her smiles with the world. I think if we can put a smile on somebody’s face then it’s worth it,” Simone said.

It seems like Ophelia might have even more time in front of the camera in her future, but for now, they say they can’t ask for more.

“We just couldn’t ask for more. We’ve got the happiest, healthiest child here and the best friends, the best family, and so much support from our area. It’s been wonderful,” Simone said.

THEY WON!!!! 🏆👶🏼 This little ten month old cutie from Pittston Township won her parents a trip to FIJI!!! Ophelia Mecadon came in FIRST in the “Oh Baby” contest from @LiveKellyRyan You’re going to crack up when you see her parents reaction on @WNEP tonight 🤣💗🤣 pic.twitter.com/LAaNKBw44v — Carolyn Blackburne (@cblackburne) July 13, 2018