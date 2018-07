× Deadly Crash in Luzerne County

SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is dead after a crash Sunday in Luzerne County.

According to troopers, Victor Bulat from Massachusetts was merging onto Interstate 80 east from State Route 93 when he was hit by a tractor trailer.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday near Sugarloaf.

Bulat was flown to the hospital where he later died.

The driver of the tractor trailer was not hurt.