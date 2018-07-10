× Rainy Fourth Makes for Big Payday at Jewelry Store

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — The owner of a jewelry store in Lackawanna County is having to make good on what some might call a risky business promotion. He will have to pay back every customer who purchased something last month.

The electronic sign at George & Co. Jewelers in Dickson City is congratulating customers who won out in that risky promotion. The store told all of it customers in June that they would get their jewelry for free if it rained at least half an inch on the Fourth of July.

Well, it did.

Now the sun is shining outside George & Co. Jewelers in Dickson City and the electronic sign congratulates the winners of the store’s latest promotion: an opportunity for free jewelry if it rained on the Fourth of July.

“We’ve done temperature, we’ve done the heat and stuff like that, but it’s been a rainy summer so we figured, might as well try the rain,” said George Duffy.

Much to George Duffy’s surprise, it did rain on the 4th, more than double the required half inch at the official recording spot the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport.

Now, 36 customers will get their money back, minus the state sales tax, of course.

Duffy wouldn’t share the total amount his insurance company will have to pay out but did tell us it’s more than $50,000.

“I’m sure the insurance company’s not going to really like me, but that’s OK,” said Duffy.

The staff’s started calling all of June’s customers letting them know the news.

“I was absolutely thrilled when they called and said, ‘hey, your necklace is free!” said Dawn Kieffer.

Dawn Kiefer needed a new chain for her necklace. Her mom and her cousin shopped at George & Co. in June, too.

“I’ve never won anything before. This is the first time I’ve won something and my dad’s been going to George & Co. since 1990 when they first opened in Daleville,” Kiefer said.

It might have been a risky promotion but it seems the marketing is already working.

“I’ll definitely be here next year no doubt about it. my husband better watch out!” said Ann Traeger.

And the outcome this time isn’t scaring Duffy.

“I’ve already started thinking of stuff, we’ll just have to wait and see,” Duffy laughed.

The staff at George & Co. say they are planning a check-writing party for the winning customers later on this month.