× Lawmakers Push Harley Davidson as Official State Motorcycle

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — Mountain Laurel, the Ruffed Grouse, and Harley Davidson could soon all have something in common.

There’s an effort in Harrisburg to make the Harley the official state motorcycle.

Every motorcycle in Electric City Harley Davidson’s showroom in Dickson City is made in York County and the Harley Davidson could soon be the state motorcycle of Pennsylvania.

“The heritage of Harley Davidson comes through Pennsylvania. So, as we were saying before, they’re built right down the road which is awesome. They’re originally from Milwaukee, but with the production right here in York, I think it’s a great thing for the state,” said Justin Hunold, Electric City Harley Davidson.

That special distinction could be made later this year if lawmakers in Harrisburg pass a bill to make Harleys the official state bike.

It’s Francis Gurnari’s bike of choice.

“It should be, it’s American, Harley Davidson, it’s United States of America,” Gurnari said.

The bill’s progress comes with interesting timing when there’s a lot of talk about Harley Davidson’s international production.

President Trump has criticized the brand for deciding to move more production overseas to avoid tariffs from other countries.

Gurnari doesn’t think that makes Harley any less American.

“With the economy the way it is nowadays, and with all the sanctions and stuff like that, and all the tariffs, what do you expect to do? $2,000 more for a motorcycle when they can go over and produce it in Europe? Those people have just the right to get the deals on Harley Davidsons that the United States of America gets,” said Gurnari.

He thinks making Harley Davidson the state motorcycle would put it back on the U.S. map, specifically in Pennsylvania.

The bill is in committee in the state house right now. It could be voted on later this year.