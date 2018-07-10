Driver Dies Following Wrong-way Crash on North Scranton Expressway

Posted 5:26 pm, July 10, 2018, by , Updated at 05:06PM, July 10, 2018

SCRANTON, Pa. — A woman is dead days after a wrong-way crash in Scranton.

The coroner says Nicole Fattawwas of Carbondale was driving in the wrong direction in the inbound lanes of the North Scranton Expressway on July 1.

Her car hit another car near the Keyser Avenue exit around 2:30 a.m. and Fattawwas was thrown from the vehicle.

Fattawwas had been in a hospital since the crash. The coroner said she died on Saturday.

Scranton police have not said if anyone else was hurt in the crash.

