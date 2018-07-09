× Deadly Motorcycle Crash in Union County

EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman riding as a passenger on a motorcycle died after a crash in Union County.

Police say Sandra Beck, 64, of Allenwood, died at the hospital after the motorcycle she was on collided with a pickup truck.

It happened around 3 p.m. on Sunday at the intersection of Old Turnpike Road and Fairfield Road near Lewisburg.

The driver of the motorcycle, Ross Jarrett, 74, of Mifflinburg, was taken to the hospital with severe injuries.

The driver of the pickup was not hurt, but a passenger in the pickup truck had a leg injury.