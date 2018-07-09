Deadly Motorcycle Crash in Union County

Posted 9:45 am, July 9, 2018, by , Updated at 09:38AM, July 9, 2018

EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman riding as a passenger on a motorcycle died after a crash in Union County.

Police say Sandra Beck, 64, of Allenwood, died at the hospital after the motorcycle she was on collided with a pickup truck.

It happened around 3 p.m. on Sunday at the intersection of Old Turnpike Road and Fairfield Road near Lewisburg.

The driver of the motorcycle, Ross Jarrett, 74, of Mifflinburg, was taken to the hospital with severe injuries.

The driver of the pickup was not hurt, but a passenger in the pickup truck had a leg injury.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s