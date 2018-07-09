Crash Involving PennDOT Truck Slows Traffic on Interstate 80 in Columbia County

HEMLOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa — A crash involving a PennDOT truck is slowing traffic on a highway in Columbia County.

It happened on Interstate 80 east near the Lightstreet Exit (232) just before 8 a.m. on Monday.

There is no word what caused the crash or if anyone was hurt.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

