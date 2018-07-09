The 84th annual Dream Game is set for Wednesday, July 18th at Valley View's Veterans Memorial Stadium. Valley View coach George Howanitz will coach the county. Wallenpaupack coach Mark Watson will coach the city. Both coaches are ready to continue the tradition.
Coaches Ready for 84th Annual Dream Game
