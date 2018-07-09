× Artistic Vision for The Electric City

SCRANTON, Pa. — “I see epically large murals over the whole sides of buildings.”

Local artist Ryan Hnat has a vision for Scranton. Keeping in mind the Electric City’s long and detailed history, he wants to preserve that, while also adding to its look with murals.

“It’s an awesome city to visit. And if we get some artwork that’s really radical and edgy on the walls or just some traditional stuff when we find those right painters, we’re just going to add more to the city,” said Hnat.

Hnat, who’s also a local business owner and educator, recently created the group “North East Art Project,” also called NEAP, a play on words for neat.

This originally started as the Scranton Mural Project, which a mural on the side of Levels Bar and Grill on Courthouse Square, as well as a utility shed on Wyoming Avenue.

“We could actually see people traveling here to come visit for those things and we open our doors to a whole different diversity of people to see and come visit our city,” Hnat said.

NEAP did mural work at Food and Fire, which just opened at the Shoppes at Montage. The general manager says the towering Ben Franklin mural will receive lots of attention.

“I think it’s a great conversation piece and one of those pieces where, especially in this world, with selfies and people taking pictures. I would imagine the Ben Franklin one is going to be a pretty popular one. People will be standing over there pictures,” said Chris Waldron.

Get more on the North East Art Project on their Facebook page.