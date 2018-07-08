Ballpark Concession Stand Burns in Susquehanna County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIDGEWATER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A concession stand at a ballpark in Susquehanna County went up in flames overnight, and investigators are now looking for the cause.

According to officials, the fire sparked around 3 a.m. Sunday at the Southtown Ball Field near Montrose.

Firefighters battled the flames for more than four hours.

Managers of the field tell Newswatch 16 the power to the stadium lights was in that concession stand, and the fire may put a tournament scheduled for next weekend in jeopardy.

"There's just so many people that have so much fun there, and that could all be going away. It's just kind of emotional," said Ken Blaisure, who manages the park.

Neighbors tell Newswatch 16 they saw people setting off fireworks during the evening.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.