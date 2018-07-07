Motorcycle Ride in Memory of Teen Who Died from Cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JIM THORPE, Pa. -- Bikers hit the road in one part of Carbon County to raise money for a scholarship in memory of a teenager who died from cancer.

David Formica passed away in 2006 after battling leukemia.

It's the ninth year for this poker run in his memory. The ride starts in Jim Thorpe and ends in Lehighton.

"He had a wish when he was losing his battle that we all continue to raise money so that no child under the age of 11 would ever know what it's like to have cancer, so we ride every year to make that dream come true," said Pamela Formica, David's mother.

The poker run benefits the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society as well as a scholarship in David's name.