The 84th annual Scranton Lions Club Dream Game is on Wednesday July 18th, 2018. County vs City high school all stars battle it out at John Henzes Veterans Memorial Stadium in Peckville at 7pm. All proceeds benefit the Lackawanna Blind Association.
Good Morning PA – Dream Game
-
Helping Fire Victims in Peckville
-
Shopping at Flea Market Supports Lions Club
-
Good Morning PA – Lackawanna Historical Society
-
Field of Dreams All-Star Games
-
Good Morning PA – Kulpmont Cruise Association
-
-
Volunteers Prepare for Massive Food Basket Giveaway
-
SWB RailRiders Working Their Way Back Into The IL North Race
-
Dancing With The Stars Cast Announced, Features Olympic Medalist Adam Rippon
-
Good Morning PA – Swiftwater Elementary Recycling Club
-
Baseball Coach’s Plan to Make Dream Come True for Team Manager with Disability Denied by PIAA
-
-
Fire Guts Apartment Building in Peckville
-
Lions Kill Suspected Rhino Poachers Who Sneaked Onto South African Reserve
-
Cancer Patients, Survivors Head to Special Luncheon in New York City