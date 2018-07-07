Good Morning PA – Dream Game

Posted 11:23 am, July 7, 2018, by

The 84th annual Scranton Lions Club Dream Game is on Wednesday July 18th, 2018. County vs City high school all stars battle it out at John Henzes Veterans Memorial Stadium in Peckville at 7pm. All proceeds benefit the Lackawanna Blind Association.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s