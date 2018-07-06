Patient Berwick Citizens Finally Get Fireworks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BERWICK -- The level of excitement was almost as high as the fireworks in the sky.

After waiting a couple of days because of bad weather, people in Berwick were finally able to enjoy their fourth of July fireworks show.

People who gathered before the show outside Crispin Field were glad the fireworks show was not canceled altogether, because of the bad weather earlier this week.

“Every year they always have a great display we love coming here family friends it is just a great day to have it to,” Brenae Slusser.

“It is like a reunion but being with my friends and family is really nice,” said Stephen Houck of Berwick

“First I like the fireworks because they are really fun and I like the snow cones because they are very yummy,” said Allison Votaw of Berwick.

People were a little disappointed they weren't able to enjoy the fireworks on the fourth of July but excited they only had to wait a couple days to see it.

“It was disappointing but we pushed through it and at least it is here,” said Shadoe Diehl of Berwick

Hundreds of fireworks went into the night sky.

Organizers tell Newswatch 16 they don't do the same show twice so people here were in for a treat.

“You know the sky is our canvas we like to paint so we do different things and different patterns to make it a unique show and a nice show,” Brian Whitenight Pyrotechnics Artist.