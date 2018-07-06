× Apartments Planned for North Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — A Scranton neighborhood could be getting a few hundred more residents. A development company is set to ask city officials next week about building several apartment buildings in the city’s north end.

Neighbors in the Marvine Dutch Gap section of north Scranton say they like living here because it’s secluded and quiet but that might change if these plans are approved by Scranton Zoning Board next week.

Ask residents of Reese Street in Scranton what they like about their neighborhood and most will say it’s a slice of rural life within the city limits.

But, orange signs just posted around this part of the city’s north end are causing worry that their quiet life could be interrupted.

“We’re planning on going to the meeting on Wednesday, you know, getting a babysitter for the crew in the back, and voicing our opinion,” Marianne Davis said.

The sign welcomes residents to a zoning board hearing next week where a company called NEPA Realty Ventures LLC will ask for zoning to be changed in part of a 19-acre piece of land in north Scranton.

The property is bordered by Hollow Street, the Lackawanna County Career Technology Center and Interstate 81.

Neighbors say they’re hoping the meeting gives them more information.

“Where the access will be, what the traffic is like, what these developers plans are, exactly what these buildings are supposed to be for, really,” Davis said.

According to the company’s zoning application, more than 200 apartments are planned, and several different three-story buildings — a few hundred new neighbors in north Scranton

“I think it would be good,” said Amy Bideganeta. “The only concern I have is the CTC kids flying down the streets, that’s it. And where would the entrance be for this development? Where would the exit be?”

We reached out to the Scranton zoning officer but have not heard back. Neighbors are hoping for more details on the plan at the meeting this coming Wednesday at Scranton City Hall.