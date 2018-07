Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEHIGHTON, Pa. -- The sounds of Ukrainian folk music is ringing in the air in Carbon County this week.

The 29th Annual Ukrainian Folk Dance Workshop is going on at the Ukranian American Heritage Foundation near Lehighton.

60 kids from across the region and several surrounding states are here to learn about traditional dance and singing.

The camp in Carbon County concludes with a performance at the annual Ukranian festival tomorrow night at 7 p.m. and it is open to the public.