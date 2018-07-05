Teacher Sentenced to Jail Time for Taking Lewd Photos of Students

HONESDALE, Pa. -- A former high school teacher in Wayne County who admitted to taking inappropriate photos of female students has been sentenced to jail time.

Gaspare Gambino, 35, of Honesdale, was sentenced Thursday to six months to five years in jail.

Gambino pleaded guilty to six counts of invasion of privacy in April.

Gambino was arrested earlier this year when one of his students discovered videos and pictures on Gambino's school-owned iPad.

When the former Honesdale High School Spanish teacher was arrested in January, investigators said he used his iPad to take lewd pictures of female students. In some cases, pictures were taken looking up his victims' skirts.

He was fired by the Wayne Highlands School District.

As part of the plea, Gambino surrendered his Pennsylvania Department of Education Instructional I Certificate and is now permanently barred from reinstatement or education employment eligibility.

