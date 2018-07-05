Race Fans Show Up for a Cause at Pocono Raceway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOBYHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Dozens of race enthusiasts in the Poconos turned out for a good cause on Thursday.

Organizers of the American Red Cross' 13th Annual Blood Drive at Pocono Raceway say blood donations tend to drop during the summer months but the need does not.

"Blood drives like this are critical and this is our largest one in northeastern Pennsylvania. We need blood every single day and we need to supply around 800 units of blood every day and we are in a critical, critical shortage right now so any amount of blood helps," said Alana Mauger of the American Red Cross.

Before donating blood, folks had an opportunity to ride around the track in their own vehicle for a donation of $10 per lap.

All money raised will benefit disaster relief funds in the Poconos.