One Taken to Hospital After Shooting at Sherman Hills in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- A shooting at an apartment complex in Wilkes-Barre is under investigation.

According to officials, one person was hit several times outside one of the buildings at Sherman Hills.

Police say it all started with an argument between the victim and someone in a dark-colored vehicle just before 10:30 p.m. on the Fourth of July.

Someone in the vehicle pulled out a gun and started shooting.

The victim collapsed and was taken to the hospital. Authorities haven't said how they are doing.

Detectives want to talk to anyone who might have seen that shooting at Sherman Hills Wednesday night.

The apartment complex has been in the news many times for shootings and murders.

The feds were called in 2013 to take a look at the safety of the high rise in Wilkes-Barre.