× Glorifying Old Glory: Places To Retire Your Old American Flag

On this Fourth of July, many are raising Old Glory to celebrate America’s Independence Day.

But if your flag is torn, tattered or singed by fireworks, consider retiring the Stars & Stripes through a proper venue.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey offered some ideas on Wednesday if you’re planning to give your flag the final salute.

Hickory Crematory in Scranton has launched a program.

The place at 307 Hickory Street now has a collection box outside.

Workers plan to retire the old flags properly by burning them. The Stars & Stripes will be used during any cremation process that involves an area veteran who died.

You can contact the crematory with any questions at this link!

There are other places in our area where you can retire your American flag as well. They include: most VFWs, Post Offices, American Legions, Boy Scout Groups.

You can also head here to punch in your zip code and find a drop off site near you.

Want to know more about the “Flag Code” adopted by Congress? Click here to read it!