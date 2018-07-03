Tornado-Damaged Vehicles for Sale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Some dings and dents on vehicles in Luzerne County could mean a deal for you.

There are some discounts on tornado-damaged cars at Ken Pollock Nissan in Wilkes-Barre Township.

Some of the cars only have a few dents from the tornado that hit this part of Wilkes-Barre Township three weeks ago.

In this story Tornado in Wilkes-Barre Township

The cars in the lot at Ken Pollock Nissan have different degrees of damage. Some have small scrapes; others needed more serious repairs but the dealership tells us all of them have been inspected and are safe to drive.

The manager tells us they've sold a whopping 107 cars in the last two weeks. There are still 150 cars in the lot at the dealership.

The manager at Ken Pollock Nissan says this big sale will be going on until all the storm-damaged cars are sold.