The San Antonio Zoo Offers Toys ‘R’ Us Mascot Geoffrey a New Job as Ambassador for Giraffe Conservation

Posted 2:35 pm, July 3, 2018, by , Updated at 03:00PM, July 3, 2018

SAN ANTONIO, Tex. — America’s inner child had its heart broken this past week when Toys ‘R’ Us permanently closed its remaining US stores. But Geoffrey the Giraffe, the retail chain’s mascot, may not be leaving us for long.

The San Antonio Zoo would like to offer Geoffrey a new job as an ambassador for giraffe conservation and they’re hoping Toys ‘R’ Us would be willing to donate the rights to the character.

In a video posted to its YouTube channel, the zoo says, “We are passionate about securing a future for wildlife, and we’d like to secure a future for Geoffrey.”

In his nearly six decades with Toys ‘R’ US, Geoffrey became a recognizable figure for the brand. He made appearances at company events and in TV commercials and inspired an entire line of Geoffrey-themed products.

Related Story
Shoppers Take Advantage of Deals Before Toys ‘R’ Us Closes for Good

His face can even be seen issuing visitors an emotional goodbye on the company’s website.

And a recent photo of a sad-looking Geoffrey leaving an empty Toys ‘R’ Us store has more than 300,000 shares on Facebook.

The zoo believes Geoffrey now could use his celebrity to inspire future generations to protect giraffes, whose populations are estimated to be at less than 100,000 worldwide. This loss can be largely attributed to poaching, habitat loss and habitat fragmentation.

The zoo has started a GoFundMe campaign titled “Help San Antonio Zoo Save Geoffrey” to raise money for the Giraffe Conservation Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to protecting Geoffrey’s brothers and sisters in the wild.

Efforts by CNN to contact a representative of Toys ‘R’ Us for a comment on this story were not immediately successful Tuesday.

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s