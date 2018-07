× Flames Damage Home in Berwick

BERWICK, Pa. — Flames forced a family from a home in Berwick.

Crews were called to the double block home along Maple Street in Berwick just after 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Much of the damage was to the attic area.

Neighbors tell Newswatch 16 a family of three lived on one side. They won’t be able to stay there due to the damage.

The other side is vacant.

No one was hurt in the fire.