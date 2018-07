× Boy Calls for Help, Hides Under Couch After Man Breaks Into Home

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. — A break-in turned scary for a boy in Clinton County.

Police say the 10 year old called for help when someone broke into his home on Linden Street in Lock Haven Sunday night.

The boy hid under a couch until officers arrested Allen Hurneman.

Authorities believe the man was looking for a set of car keys.

The child wasn’t hurt.

The man is locked up in Clinton County.