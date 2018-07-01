Breakfast Buffet Fundraiser for Fire Company

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Despite the heat, people still turned out for a hot breakfast in Lackawanna County Sunday morning.

The Jefferson Township Volunteer Fire Company held a breakfast buffet and flea market fundraiser near Mount Cobb.

Local homemade gifts were laid out on display and were available to buy.

"All these people you see working this are volunteers. On an average breakfast, I'll have about 30-35 volunteers working here and then a lot of people behind the scenes that nobody sees in the kitchen side of it," said Jefferson Township Fire Chief Don Wallace.

The money raised will benefit the Jefferson Township Fire Company.