Unique Stage Performance Pairs High School Students and Adults with Special Needs

Posted 6:39 pm, June 30, 2018, by , Updated at 06:36PM, June 30, 2018

COVINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Students and adults shared the spotlight in a unique performance in Lackawanna County.

The Arc Angels on Stage presented "Disco Wizard of Oz" at North Pocono High School on Saturday.

The musical put on by The Arc of Northeastern Pennsylvania features adults with disabilities who perform alongside "theatre buddies" from the high school.

The stars start the show by walking the red carpet and taking a bow.

"They're all a riot. They're so funny. They all have their unique personalities and they are beyond happy to be here," said Lindsay Cocker, The Arc NEPA.

The stars performed all the classic songs from "The Wizard of Oz," but with a disco twist.

