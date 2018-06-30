Rally in Scranton to Keep Families Together

Posted 6:18 pm, June 30, 2018, by , Updated at 05:34PM, June 30, 2018

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Hundreds crowded Courthouse Square in downtown Scranton to protest the Trump administration's border policy.

The rally was in conjunction with other "Families Belong Together" rallies happening around the country.

"Right now, what is happening is so cruel and so horrible. We must come together to stop this," said Ann Morgan of Scott Township.

People also had the opportunity to register to vote at the rally in Scranton.

