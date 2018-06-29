× Library to Start Loaning Out Guitars Soon in Susquehanna County

A new program launching soon at the Susquehanna County Library in Montrose could be music the ears of many in the northern tier.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey visited the nonprofit on Friday to highlight the program.

The library at 458 High School Road in Montrose is planning to start a new program that’ll allow library members to check out a guitar.

The goal of the program is to encourage people to try their hand at guitar lessons without having to make the initial investment of buying the instrument. It also showcases the importance of music education in our area.

The new program will be called: “Strummin’ in Susquehanna County: Guitars at the Library.”

Since the guitars were just donated to the library, workers tell Newswatch 16 once the items have been cataloged, they’ll eventually be ready for loan to the public. The goal is to have everything rolled out over the next several weeks.

Librarians encourage people to keep an eye on this facebook page to find out when the guitars are available to check out.

For questions about the program or more information on the Susquehanna County Library, call (570) 278-1881.

On a side note, when many think of the Susquehanna County Library in the summertime, the annual Montrose Blueberry Festival might come to mind. The festival helps support the library. This year, it’ll take place in August. Head here for festival dates and details.