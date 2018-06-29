16 To The Rescue: Clyde

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Clyde is a 3-year-old beagle mix at the SPCA of Luzerne County.

"He's just a great dog. He's a go-to dog for us. We're not worried about taking him out with lots of people. Orientations sometimes have a group of 10 people and he doesn't show that fearfulness of being in a big crowd," said SPCA worker Chelsea Feldmann.

While he's terrific with people, Clyde will need a home without other dogs.

"He has yet to be cat tested, so that is something that we absolutely can do to see if he does well with cats."

Being a hound dog, Clyde is always examining his environment.

"He's very curious, he's very playful, he's active when he wants to be. He loves going on walks," Feldmann said. "We went out on the Memorial Trails for Tails that was just recently built for us. He absolutely loved it, he was smelling everything, he was in the woods."

Workers say Clyde adores kids and could fit in with any family.

"I think anyone who is looking for a great companion, he'd be a great couch potato, but I also think he'd be like that nanny dog that he can just take care of the children and I think a lot of homes would be good for him."

Workers say this adorable boy really is a catch.

"He has a great personality and it's just a matter of us finding that perfect home for him, so hopefully we can do that.

If you are interested in giving Clyde a home, contact the SPCA of Luzerne County.

Click here for additional resources for pet adoption.

If you are a shelter or rescue that has an animal you would like featured on 16 To The Rescue, you can email Kerry Brazen at 16Rescue@wnep.com