Raccoon ‘Tried to Thank Officer’ After He Removed Peanut Butter Jar From Animal’s Head

Posted 7:58 pm, June 28, 2018, by , Updated at 07:57PM, June 28, 2018

DANVILLE, Ind. – An Indiana police officer's camera captured an adorable moment between him and a raccoon in need of assistance Wednesday night.

Danville police say officer Josh Gauger was on patrol when he located the raccoon with a peanut butter jar stuck on its head, wandering near the police department on U.S. Route 36, according to WXIN.

After chuckling for a moment, Gauger stopped his patrol vehicle and removed the jar from the animal’s head.

Afterwards, the officer can be heard saying “Are you alright, bud?” The raccoon turns back to face the officer and makes a noise, which the department joked was the raccoon trying “to thank officer Gauger for helping him out.”

Police say no one was hurt during the incident, and yes, the peanut butter was all gone!

