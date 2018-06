Tyler Hill Road in Dimock Township was washed away by West Creek after last night's storm in Susquehanna County @WNEPWeather @WNEP pic.twitter.com/MTPuBeBrPP — Chelsea Strub (@chelseastrub) June 28, 2018

DIMOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Heavy rain washed away part of a road in Susquehanna County.

West Creek in Dimock Township washed away a bridge on Tyler Hill Road sometime overnight.

There is no word from township officials or PennDOT on when the road will be repaired.