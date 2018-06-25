× Hitting the Links for a Good Cause

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Chief Meteorologist Kurt Aaron enjoyed a day on the links Monday to help a great cause.

Kurt joined golfers from across the area, including WNEP-TV General Manager Chuck Morgan, for the 23rd Annual Mike Munchak Charity Golf Tournament.

The tournament was played at the Country Club of Scranton in Lackawanna County.

Munchak, a Scranton native and Penn State graduate, is a hall of fame NFL player and an assistant coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Money raised at the event goes to the United Way of Lackawanna and Wayne Counties.