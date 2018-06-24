Festival in Luzerne County Honors Coal Miners

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOSTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A festival in memory of coal miners took place in Luzerne County on Sunday.

The 50th Annual Molly Maguires Festival was held in Foster Township near Hazleton.

The festival takes place at Eckley Miners Village where scenes for the Sean Connery movie, The Molly Maguires were filmed in the 1960s.

The event featured a mustache contest, a scavenger hunt, reenactments and live animals.

Folks say the village provides a unique learning experience.

"It's different than a regular museum. We have the traditional exhibit but seeing the sheets they slept on, the clothes they wore - that is visceral," said Nicole Negron.

Attendees tell Newswatch 16 the film has helped spark interest in the area's history.