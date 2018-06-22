Memorial Mass Held in Honor of Fallen Firefighters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A somber gathering was held in part of Luzerne County on Friday to remember firefighters who died in the line of duty.

A memorial mass was part of the annual six county firemen's convention.

Part of the service included reading the names of each of the firefighters who have died while serving Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Schuylkill, Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties.

The convention continues Saturday with a firemen's parade through Hanover Township.