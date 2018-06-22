Memorial Mass Held in Honor of Fallen Firefighters

Posted 5:21 pm, June 22, 2018, by , Updated at 04:08PM, June 22, 2018

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A somber gathering was held in part of Luzerne County on Friday to remember firefighters who died in the line of duty.

A memorial mass was part of the annual six county firemen's convention.

Part of the service included reading the names of each of the firefighters who have died while serving Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Schuylkill, Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties.

The convention continues Saturday with a firemen's parade through Hanover Township.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s