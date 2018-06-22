Home Furniture Business Demolished after Twister

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Kurlancheek's Home Furnishings has been around the Wyoming Valley for 112 years, and even though its building needed to be demolished Friday after last week's twister, it's sticking around for business.

The Kurlancheek Home Furnishings building as we know it on Mundy Street might be gone but the owner is opening up a temporary spot in Edwardsville.

Earlier in the day, she spent hours watching crews take the old building apart.

Ronne Kurlancheek holds her husband close as demolition crews crush her home furniture building on Mundy Street in Wilkes-Barre Township one week after it was destroyed by an EF2 twister.

"This is a wow. I'm trying to separate Kurlancheek the building from Kurlancheek the business," she said.

Kurlancheek's Home Furnishings has been around the Wyoming Valley for 112 years and even though a tornado destroyed all of the products in the showroom and condemned the building, Ronne says she's sticking around.

"People say I'm like a bulldog that holds on to the pant leg and doesn't let go. I think that's what I am!" she said.

Employees stopped by with their families to get a last look. They're already back at work in a temporary location in Edwardsville and thought they'd be out of work for a while.

"I really thought months, but I shouldn't have been surprised because I have known Ronne for a really long time and she's pretty fearless!" said employee Andrea Viti.

The owner says one of the only parts of the building that wasn't destroyed in the tornado was her office, which is part of the reason why she's able to get back on her feet in a new temporary location in Edwardsville so quickly.

"We're already receiving deliveries, making deliveries, taking new orders. We're all ready to go. We just won't have a showroom for a little while," said Ashley Ash.

Ronne says they haven't picked a new place for their permanent location just yet but she knows one thing.

"It's staying in Luzerne County! We like it. We like it here," Ronne said.

Ronne says Kurlancheek Home Furnishings was in this building for five years and the way she see it, it was all just a pit stop on a long journey for her business.

