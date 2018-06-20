Schuylkill County Man Wanted for Threatening President Trump, Government Officials

KLINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A Schuylkill County man is wanted by U.S. Marshals for threatening President Donald Trump and other government officials.
U.S. Marshals are searching for Shawn Christy, 26, of McAdoo. They began searching for him Wednesday morning in Kline Township, near McAdoo, after executing a warrant.
Officials say he is considered "armed and dangerous."
Police raided his parents' home in McAdoo early Wednesday morning. He was not there.
"We were scared. We don't know what's going on. The Army's out here and no one will tell us what's happening," Gloria Brogan said.
Authorities say Christy has been making threats to President Donald Trump and Northampton County's district attorney, as well as police.
Newswatch 16 spoke to Christy's parents who say he is not dangerous.
"I wouldn't find him as a threat right now, he's just angry. He's angry at the whole situation," said his father Craig Christy.
"I understand where he's coming from because he's been through so much hell the past ten years and he has not seen any justice," said his mother Karen Christy.
Christy has been in trouble for similar threats before in 2012. He and his father were sentenced to probation for making hundreds of threatening phone calls to former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin and her attorney.
"With the recent threats and the language and the volume and everything that he's saying, it's just something that we're not going to take a chance with not taking it seriously," said Deputy U.S. Marshal Robert Clark.
The U.S. Marshals believe Christy may be hiding in the woods in this area.
They're looking for him but are asking for the public's help in finding him.
If you see him, you're asked to call 911.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact U.S. Marshals at (484) 358-1974.
There is a $5,000 reward for any info leading to his arrest.
13 comments
Bob Fisher
5 g’s? is that dead or alive?
Fredric Underhill
I like the Donald. I want him protected. However, Snowflake or not, this accused will benefit by the completely thorough and professional way the Commonwealth Police are tainting the jury pool. This is the same tactics which screwed the Frein case.
Honestly, describing “volume” and other aspects while standing in “Call Of Duty” is more frightening.
lickerblisters
Agreed.
skooksucks
this individual has a shenandoah look to him. Anyone here wanna settle down in mcadoo and post on facebook.
navybluesweatpants
Whatever happened to Dunmore…not less?
lickerblisters
He’s chillin’ with Sister Mary Olyphant from Moscow.
skooksucks
Navy Blue, that individual might be banned from posting. some people really like cheesesammys, dead downtowns, closed malls, fire whistles, pedo street roamers,, abandoned row homes, potholes, overrated beer and low grade high school sports!
Silverfish Imperetrix
Just looking at this specimen, I don’t think he could even kill time without some help. In other words a typical progtard.
navybluesweatpants
He looks like one of those oddities that walks around town all day. Probably mad that the skook mall closed cause now he can’t buy knock off Dokken tees in the rock n roll store
lickerblisters
BAD SKOOKIE! Don’t EVER threaten our great leader! All you Liberal whack jobs are in for a long seven years. ENJOY! Go Trump! Trump 2020!!!
kungfubarbeque (@kungfubarbeque1)
another crazy leftist
Rob S. Schnars
Yet, what is being done about the HollyWeirdos out in CommieFornia who have A LOT more public reach than one ‘Keyboard Warrior’ ??? I do not know this dude, nor do I advocate for him . . . just saying . . . #DoubleStandards!!
ozzycoop
Oh “CommieFornia”. Well now aren’t you clever. Did you think of that one on your own?