Luzerne County Residents React to Trump’s Order to Detain Families Together

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. -- President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday, ordering that children no longer be detained at the U.S./Mexican border without their parents.
"I think that's wonderful I think it would be a great idea because I don't agree with separating the children from their parents, it's just inhumane if you ask me,” said Susan Murphy of Taylor.
"I think that it's great the families do stay together, that just to separate them is just awful,” said Christal Stevens of Old Forge.
"The kids being separated from the parents is really harmful for them in the long run,” said Donna Evans-Greenfield of Scranton.
Democratic U.S. Senator Bob Casey of Scranton has been critical of the policy to separate children from parents.
He told Newswatch 16:
"It is long overdue for President Trump to amend the most egregious element of his cruel and inhumane policy of ripping migrant children from their parents. But substituting a lesser form of cruelty for a greater form is still cruelty. Family detention is far from the only or best solution…"
Republican Congressman Lou Barletta of Hazleton, who is running against Casey in the Senate, said in a statement:
"I applaud President Trump for his continued efforts to secure our borders and I commend his executive action to help keep families together while they are being processed through our justice system. The best solution to fixing this problem is to act now to end illegal immigration."
"I think that was a good thing, you don't want to separate the parents and the kids. On the other hand, you don't want them coming across the border illegally, if they do it legally, there's no problem,” said Brian Craig of Pittston Township.
Trump supporters tell Newswatch 16 they like the president's latest order and agree with him that illegal immigration is still a major problem.
"It's getting out of control, it is. They have to do something to stop it,” said Bradley Edwards of Avoca.
7 comments
beekeeper
If we make it easy for them to come here legally, then they won’t come here illegally. Problem solved.
Bob Calvey
Amazing our beloved Bobby comes out against separating families i even saw that he was against tax break we got haven’t heard anything from him about helping actual real live legal u s citizens
Silverfish Imperetrix
Amazing how this coordinated attack on President Trump enforcing existing immigration laws started right when the Inspector General’s report came out, isn’t it? The communist media is trying to hide the facts about how Obama’s weaponized FBI and DOJ tried their best to sabotage Trump’s campaign and unseat him as our duly-elected president. I find that much more interesting, and every concerned citizen should too.
navybluesweatpants
I used to see this family always walking around town. They were always together kinda sorta looked like farmers. Three of them. One guy on a scooter after a while but they stayed together. Really enjoyed just roaming around town watching local sports.
lickerblisters
We don’t care what most Luzerne county residents think. Most of them aren’t legal anyways. Isn’t that right Hazleton?
Glorious
Send them back as a family.
Norman Vincent
Verify that they are legal. If not send them back.