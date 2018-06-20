AC Units Help Family with Child Struggling with Asthma

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- For Melissa Warman, it was tough watching her daughter Angel struggle in the heat in Luzerne County.

The mother of three lives in Hanover Township just outside of Wilkes-Barre.

Her 10-year-old Angel struggles with asthma and this week's excessive heat was not helping.

"It is hard to breathe and it is hard for me to breathe in hot air," Angel Warman said.

"Any time a child struggles, it is hard. It is hard for any parent especially a mom and feeling helpless," Melissa Warman said.

Warman and her family moved to Hanover Township in December. She tells Newswatch 16 she wasn't able to afford air conditioning and turned to Facebook to help.

In the post, she said her daughter would stand in front of an open freezer to stay cool.

"But for her to keep using the inhaler, I have concerns with her heart rate elevating and I did not continuously using it," Melissa Warman said.

She tells Newswatch 16 she never expected someone to answer and a Good Samaritan did -- with not just one air conditioner, but two.

"Gave us one for the downstairs one for the upstairs and now my house is cool and now she has been able to sleep."

Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center received plenty of calls of people suffering from asthma. They suggest avoiding the sun and taking it slow.

"Don't get out on the very first day when it is warm and don't go out during the peak hours, so take it slowly for people in this area," advised Dr. Navitha Ramesh.

Melissa hopes by sharing her story, more people come to aid for others without air conditioning for the summer.