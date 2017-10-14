Paul Epsom shows you how to collect the seeds from your plants now to plant next spring.
Gardening: Gathering Seeds for Next Season
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
1 Comment
El Ma
Seed saving has been practiced for many thousands of years. Since GMO’s have been introduced into the mainstream as seed sources, most of these organisms have a genetic tag that prevents them from producing viable seeds that can be harvested. Any suggestions on that? That’s not a rhetorical question, either – I would really like some more information on this problem and I’ve consulted Master Gardeners about this, with “heirloom” as being the best option. Even “organic” seeds aren’t a guarantee against this problem.
