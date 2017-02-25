× In Your Neighborhood

Annual Ham & Cabbage Dinner

To celebrate St. Patrick’s Day the Annual Ham & Cabbage Dinner is held in Sugar Notch. Holy Family Parish sponsors the Irish dinner at the church hall on Main Street in Sugar Notch on Saturday, March 11. Takes-outs are available from 3 p.m. – 4 p.m., and the sit-down dinner is from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults, and $5 for children under 12 years. Tickets can be purchased at the door or by calling 570-822-8983.

Special Olympics Bingo

Special Olympics of Columbia & Montour Counties hosts Special Olympics Bingo. The Bingo is held at the Buckhorn Volunteer Fire Company on Firehall Road, Bloomsburg on Sunday, March 12 with door open at noon. 20 games bring chances to win items of Pampered Chef, Thirty-one & Vera Bradley. Cost is $20 for 10 games, including specials. Admission tickets purchased in advance receive 5 free raffle tickets. Tickets can be purchased by calling 570-387-1978, or 570-380-4093, or you may email at col_monsopa@yahoo.com.