SCRANTON, Pa. — A man’s death after a fight in Scranton is now considered a homicide case, according to the Lackawanna County coroner.

Investigators said James Savero, 37, of Scranton, died from blunt head trauma.

Police believe Savero was involved in a fight on Kressler Court in Scranton on June 3 and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

He was found dead in his home on June 6.

Police are looking for vehicles seen on security cameras in the area at the time of the fight.