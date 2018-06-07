Death Investigation Underway after Fight in Scranton Alley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Detectives in Scranton are looking for the owners of two vehicles in an incident that led to a fight and may have led to a death.

Scranton police released photos of a car and an SUV captured on surveillance video early Sunday morning.

The video was taken by a camera overlooking the 100 block of Kressler Court near Jefferson Avenue in downtown Scranton.

The white vehicle is missing front hubcaps.

The silver SUV is believed to be a Chevy Traverse.

Police say security camera video captured people getting out of the two vehicles and getting into a fight about 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police believe Jim Savero, 37, of Scranton, was in the SUV and ended up in a fight with a man in the white vehicle.

Police say Savero was beaten so badly during the fight that he had to be taken to the hospital.

Savero was released later that day but was found dead at his home last night.

Lackawanna County Coroner Tim Rowland calls Savero's death suspicious.

The coroner tells Newswatch 16 he is waiting for test results that could determine if Savero's death was the result of this weekend's fight.

Scranton police are trying to find out who owns the vehicles and who was involved in the fight early Sunday.