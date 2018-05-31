Remains Found in Plains Township Shed Identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- There are new developments in the investigation into human remains found at a trailer park in Luzerne County.

DNA testing was done on those remains discovered during a shed fire in Plains Township at the East Mountain Ridge mobile home park back in February.

They have been identified as those of Shain D'Onofrio, 24.

Shain, who had some disabilities, is the missing son of Linasheri D'Onofrio who lives in a trailer next to where the remains were found.

The investigation also revealed Mary Mikulak, the grandmother of Linasheri D'Onofrio, has been missing since 2011.

Officials believe her to be deceased and are actively searching for her remains.

So far, no arrest has been made in either of the cases but Linasheri Donofrio, who was mentioned in a search warrant, is scheduled to be in court Friday for unrelated charges in Luzerne County.

41.255972 -75.812429