Investigating Human Remains, Detectives Search Nearby Home

PLAINS TOWNSHIP -- Investigators spent hours Tuesday searching a mobile home in what is known as Pocono Trailer Park near the site of weekend shed fire where human remains were discovered.

State police say those remains belong to a woman in her late teens to early 30s.

"It's nerve-wracking because my kids are here. It's literally, you can see it from my window in our home, so it's freaking me out,” said one neighbor who did not want to reveal her name.

Investigators spent hours searching the inside of a mobile home not far from the site of the shed fire.

Neighbors say the woman who lives there was questioned.

State police and county detectives took pictures and searched for evidence.

"I hope it wraps up quickly and they catch whoever did it,” said Stanley Piontkowski who lives in the park.

Neighbors told Newswatch 16 ever since the weekend fire, investigators have been here every single day, looking for evidence and asking questions.

"They've been going around here, walking around going to different houses, asking questions, if we've seen anything, if we have surveillance cameras, or anything like that,” said Kristine Piontkowski.

The Luzerne County district attorney says there's nothing she can say about the investigation at this point.